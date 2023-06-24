Government plans continued investment for South East Technological University

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed the Government’s plans to continue delivering investment in South East Technological University (SETU).

The Government has already confirmed the creation of SETU degree programmes in veterinary medicine and pharmacy. Additionally, the number of places available for applicants to undergraduate nursing programmes has increased.

Minister Browne has welcomed the news and reiterated a desire for continued growth.

"My Government colleagues and I are keen to deliver additional capacity in undergraduate healthcare and veterinary college courses," he said.

"Following the Higher Education Authority’s work with the South East Technological University, I am delighted to confirm that veterinary medicine and pharmacy courses will now be delivered through the South East Technological University while the technological university’s nursing programme capacity will benefit from an expansion.

"The new places will be advanced by the Government through the Budget considerations and the National Development Plan review."

An MPharm pharmacy programme and a veterinary programme will be launched in SETU, with 40 places created on both programmes before a total of 200 enrollments when the decision has been fully implemented.

Additionally, 25 places will be created across SETU’s nursing degree programmes.

"Once these places have been fully rolled out, it will result in an additional 100 nursing students at SETU", he added.

"This is a major investment, one which demonstrates the Government's commitment to investing in higher education in the South East region.

"I want to commend SETU Board Chairperson Professor Patrick Prendergast and the entire technological university team for their work in assisting with the delivery of these new college places.

Additionally, the Higher Education Authority and Department of Further and Higher Education are developing plans for a range of accommodation options at SETU, to create additional capacity for purpose-built student accommodation.

Commenting on this development, Minister Browne outlined that "my Government colleagues and I understand the importance of purpose-built student accommodation in supporting the continued development of SETU as a leading higher educational institution.

"The collaboration at a national level between the Higher Education Authority and Department of Further and Higher Education will help to deliver new projects and acquire student accommodation."

