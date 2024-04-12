Play Button
Government to scrap proposed changes to disability payments

Social protection minister Heather Humphreys, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
The Government is to scrap proposed changes to social welfare benefits for people with disabilities.

The proposals in a recent Green Paper included a new tiered allowance which would link the level of payments to a determination on capacity to work and the nature of the disability.

Disability activists said the plans were a “degrading and humiliating” value judgment that would give the impression that some people were falsifying the extent of their impairment or illness.

Disability payments reform
Disability groups protested against the proposals outside Leinster House. Photo: Cillian Sherlock/PA.
They further argued it would be a breach of the UN Convention on Human Rights for disabled people by seeking to implement an approach based on a medical model rather than a social one.

Activists also said disabled people were excluded from work due to discrimination and that the tiered system would not foster increased employment.

But social protection minister Heather Humphreys said on Friday that the proposals would not be implemented.

In a statement, she said: “I launched the consultation process on the Green Paper last September. Based on the feedback I have received to date, it is clear that there are significant concerns about the proposals.

“I have listened to these concerns and I am confirming today that the Green Paper proposals will not be implemented.

“Our new Taoiseach Simon Harris has placed a major focus on improving supports for people with disabilities by giving a voice to special education at the Cabinet table in Minister Naughton and also with the establishment of a new special Cabinet Committee on Disability.

“As a Government, we now need to have a fresh look at how we can best support people with disabilities and I believe this will be best done on a whole-of-Government basis through the new Cabinet committee.”

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

