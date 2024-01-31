Government urged to deal with 'chronic shortage' of taxis across Ireland

The Taxis for Ireland Coalition has renewed its calls for the Government to act urgently to address the "chronic shortage of taxis across Ireland, particularly during peak times.

Speaking to TDs and Senators in Leinster House on Wednesday, Taxis for Ireland members will point to research that clearly demonstrates the difficulty people all over Ireland are experiencing when trying to access taxi services.

It comes following a recent meeting between the Coalition and the National Transport Authority (NTA) and correspondence with the Taoiseach and Minister for Transport on this issue.

A report recently commissioned by Bolt revealed that in Dublin nearly half (43 per cent) of requested trips by customers can go unfulfilled at peak times (between Friday midday and Sunday morning), and even the least constrained period of the week, Monday afternoon to Thursday afternoon, has a 16 per cent shortfall.

The report indicates that the problem is more pronounced in Cork, where 56% of peak-time requests are unfulfilled and 40 per cent off-peak.

Separate research carried out by YouGov on behalf of members of the Coalition in January 2024 has shown that 39 per cent of people in Ireland are concerned about getting home safely due to the shortage of taxis. 64 per cent of those surveyed said that action should be taken to help increase the number of taxis in Ireland.

Coalition members are holding a briefing on Wednesday at Leinster House.

The session, which will see cross-party attendance from the Oireachtas, will feature a presentation on the issue, emphasising the necessity for government intervention.

Late night economy

Speaking ahead of the briefing, Donall O’Keeffe, chief executive of the Licensed Vintners Association, said, "The current taxi shortage poses a direct threat to our late night economy - bars, late bars and nightclubs - with customers leaving venues early due to the difficulties they will face in getting taxis home.

"The safety of our patrons is of paramount importance, yet the taxi shortage is affecting this. We are calling for measures to rectify the shortfall and protect the late-night economy of our Capital city."

The Coalition is proposing four key policy recommendations to mitigate the taxi supply shortage:

-Establish minimum market-based targets for an increased Small Public Service Vehicles (SPSV) driver and vehicle license population by 2026;

-Develop policies and actions to meet these targets promptly;

-Reevaluate the current requirement for new SPSVs to be Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles (WAVs);

-Rethink the emphasis on geography-based knowledge in the SPSV Driver Entry Test due to technological advancements.

By Kenneth Fox

