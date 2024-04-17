'Gradual' return to normal Leaving Cert results to begin next year

There will be a phased return to normal Leaving Cert results from next year, following years of grade inflation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) also confirmed this year's Leaving Cert results will be issued on August 23rd.

The decision to return to normal marking measures from 2025 means this year’s Leaving Cert students will continue to benefit from the grade inflation seen in recent years.

Leaving Cert results are currently 7 percentage points higher on average than before Covid, and are expected to fall to about 5.5 per cent above pre-Covid averages from next year.

The SEC will apply a post-marking adjustment, which will bring the overall Leaving Certificate results between the 2020 and 2021 levels.

136,300 candidates are entered to take the Leaving Certificate examinations this year, up 1 per cent on last year.

“As is widely recognised, we must return aggregate results towards pre-pandemic levels,” Minister for Education Norma Foley said.

“However, given the disruption to teaching and learning for students, it was right to maintain overall results at their current level in the last two years through a post-marking adjustment.

“It is right to do so again in 2024, with the majority of students this year not having had the opportunity to sit Junior Cycle examinations, given that most students sitting the Leaving Certificate examinations in 2024 would have completed Junior Cycle in 2021,” she added.

