Graduates are finding it harder to get a job in the current climate

Have you just graduated from college and hoping to bag your dream job? Well you might have to wait for months on end to see your dream come true.

A new study has found that half of new graduates taken them over six months to find professional employment since leaving university.

And you you think have found a job and acquired experience, you might have to wait just as long as new graduates to find a new job.

The study has also found that less than a fifth (17%) of experienced workers (non-grads) have stated that their job hunt has lasted up to six month.

Advertisement

In fact, the trend seems to have impacted their time at university – with 50% of graduates who studied post pandemic (2020-23) stating that they were unable to secure relevant work experience whilst studying, with a further 27% stating that what they found was only for a short-term basis (1-6 months).

According to findings from a recent poll conducted by staffing firm Walters People, those who have graduated in the last 12 months feel that their new graduate-status hasn’t earnt them much bargaining power on the jobs market – with 72% feeling that they don’t have ‘much of an edge’ on candidates who did not go to university.

A startling 45% of recent grads don’t think their degree has armed them with the skills necessary to be successful in the current jobs market – with almost 20% believing that work experience would have been more useful.

Findings from the Walters People research have established that the struggle to find a job is across the board from graduates – and not those from a select few university courses.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.