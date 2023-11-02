Green Day announce Dublin concert

Green Day have announced a Dublin gig next year.

As part of their global stadium tour, the trio will play Dublin's Marlay Park on June 27th.

They'll also play in London, Glasgow, Amsterdam and a number of dates across Europe.

The band are celebrating 30 years of Dookie and 20 years of American Idiot.

Advertisement

Green Day is also releasing their new album Saviours on January 19th, along with their new song 'Look Ma, No Brains!', which is out today.

They'll be joined by Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace on the European leg of their tour.

Announcing their tour, the band shared;

“We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

Advertisement

Tickets from €89.90 go on sale Friday, November 10th at 9:30 am. You can find out more on greenday.com

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.