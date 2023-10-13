Happy World Egg Day!

October 13th is an egg-cellent day, as it marks World Egg Day. From fried to poached, the versatile and nutritional egg is more popular with Irish consumers that ever before, with sales climbing by 16% in advance of World Egg Day 2023!

Bord Bia has released stats which firmly confirm the popularity of eggs on the Emerald Isle.

The report revealed that 88.6%* of households buy eggs at least once a month. And there doesn’t seem to be any slowdown, as the firm favourite staple of the family diet has seen strong value growth of +21.2%**, which highlights consumers trust and reliance on the nutritional value an egg can provide for the family.

Customers are also recognising the versatility of eggs - new figures from Coyne Research reveal that the humble egg is climbing the meal rankings with 73% of Irish adults now eating eggs for lunch with 66% of Irish adults considering eggs for dinner.

It’s easy to see just how nutritious eggs are, they are not just an option for breakfast, but the perfect choice for lunch and dinner too.

Eggs are quick and easy to prepare, packed with protein and so versatile. Remember to always look for the Bord Bia Quality Mark when purchasing eggs.

Time to crack on, you can find some egg-ceptional recipes at BordBia.ie/Eggs!

Research Methodology:

The report contains Kantar purchasing data compared to the same period year-on-year (YoY) and a nationally representative survey conducted by Coyne Research of over 1,000 Irish adults aged 18 or older in March 2023.

*Kantar Worldpanel Egg Category Summary – Data to 52 Weeks ending 9th July 2023

**Kantar Worldpanel Egg Category Summary – Data to 12 Weeks ending 9th July 2023