Heavy hailstorm causes damage in Wexford

A clean-up operations underway after a deluge of hail and flash flooding caused chaos in Enniscorthy.

The severe hail led to some premises being flooded in the Co. Wexford town as the hail washed in under their doors.

It happened during yesterday's yellow thunderstorm warning.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says while it might seem unusual, hail can happen in the summer.

"You can get hail at any time of the year when it comes with thunderstorms.

"Thunderstorms can fall at any time of the year.

"Most people won't associate hail with warm weather but the atmosphere up above it is much colder and that is where the hail falls from.

"Temperatures did drop very suddenly with the thunderstorm.

"The local station near to Enniscorthy in Bunclody dropped 7 degrees in 30 minutes.

"It went from over 20 degrees to 13.5 degrees in 30 minutes."

A video send to me shows how the flooding occurred with water flowing into low point from both sides. pic.twitter.com/DwD61EHH74 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) June 25, 2023

Thunderstorm Warning

A yellow thunderstorm warning was in place for much of the country on Sunday afternoon.

The alert was issued by Met Éireann at 2.20pm, and remained in place until 7pm.

Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford and all of Leinster are included in the warning.

⚠️Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning updated⚠️ ⛈️Affected areas: Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford Valid until 7pm this eveninghttps://t.co/ZsjQsKCXDy pic.twitter.com/jGu1rYZSHH — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 25, 2023

A similar alert was also been issued by the UK Met Office, covering Antrim, Armagh and Down from 2pm to 7pm on Sunday.

It comes as temperatures are expected to slump slightly next week, with highest temperatures in the high teens to low 20s.

By Muireann Duffy & Beat News

