HMV to reopen in Ireland this weekend

Music superstore HMV is to open it's first Irish store in seven years this weekend.

The store, located on Dublin's Henry Street, will be home to three floors of music and pop culture merchandise, with the retailers stating there will be over 15'000 products on offer.

The music store announced earlier this year that they were making a comeback to the Irish market, after closing the last of their Irish stores in 2016.

The opening of their new Dublin store marks their first location outside of the UK since the company was taken over by Canadian Doug Putman’s Sunrise Records.

Advertisement

The new location will have a purpose-built performance space in-store, and are expecting to draw signings and even some performances to Henry Street, both from international artists and homegrown talent.

Over in the UK, over 1,600 gigs have been performed in HMV stores this year alone. Any local musicians who fancy taking to the stage can ask staff in-store for details on HMV's Live&Local programme.

Speaking on HMV's return to Ireland, Paul Stevens, Store Manager, said:

“Nothing beats discovering new music and pop culture products by browsing in a store filled with expert, knowledgeable staff. We’re thrilled to be back in the heart of Dublin, and I can’t wait to start programming brilliant live entertainment and discover a new generation of acts.”

Advertisement

Music fans will be able to browse over 5,000 vinyl albums as well as over 5,000 CDs in-store. There'll also be a host of music technology, T-shirts, and merchandise for movies and tv-shows such as Stranger Things, Marvel and DC.

The store opens this Friday June 30th, with the first 150 customers to make a purchase receiving a free gift.

However Saturday July 1st's events are being kept under wraps. HMV says four 'exciting events' will take place on the day as part of it's Live&Local programme, with more to be revealed on their Instagram in the coming days.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.