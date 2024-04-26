Hospitals not meeting safe staffing levels due to recruitment freeze

The recruitment freeze in the health service means safe staffing levels in hospitals are not being adhered to, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said.

The union's latest trolley watch figures showed 415 people were waiting for a bed in hospitals nationwide on Friday morning.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) was the worst affected, with 106 patients waiting on trolleys, followed by University Hospital Galway, where 50 patients were waiting, and St Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin with 33.

Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Kerry had 25 and 24 patients waiting on trolleys respectively.

Advertisement

The total number is up 19 on the same day last week when there were 396 patients waiting for hospital beds.

Commenting on the day's figures, the INMO's Colm Porter said safe staffing levels are not being observed in hospitals due to the recruitment embargo.

Speaking to Newstalk, Mr Porter said INMO members are overworked in overcrowded conditions, warning that such a combination is dangerous for patients and staff.

By Kenneth Fox

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.