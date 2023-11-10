How Jozef Puska browsed dating websites looking for women before murdering Ashling Murphy

Convicted murderer Jozef Puska set up a profile on dating websites before he killed Ashling Murphy.

According to theindependent.ie, the father of five was interested in meeting up with the women on the sites.

Gardaí made the discovery during searches of Puska’s home in Mucklagh, Co Offaly, his parents’ home in Crumlin, Dublin, and of his personal devices.

The motivation behind killing Ashling has never been established, with sources saying he went from “zero to 100” on the day he murdered the 23-year-old.

“This was an indiscriminate murder,” a source said last night. “It is not known whether he had murderous intentions in relation to the other ladies he had essentially stalked on the day.”

Some investigators believe Puska may have had a sexual motivation when he set out that day, but this was never stated during the prosecution case in court.

“The fact that he was following the other two women would suggest he wanted to either commit a sexual assault or murder,” the source added.

Gardaí looked back through CCTV footage when investigating his movements in the fortnight before the murder. However, they found no evidence to suggest he had planned the attack.

Puska who is originally from Slovakia was not known to Gardaí and had no previous criminal convictions here.

After speaking to authorities in Slovakia, it was discovered that his only recorded criminal offence was when he allegedly had consensual sex with a female juvenile.

The age of consent in Slovakia is 15. Puska received probation in relation to the matter.

It can also be revealed he tried to kill himself behind bars during the murder trial, but the attempt was thwarted by prison officers.

They observed the suicide attempt last Wednesday morning and were able to intervene immediately. He did not suffer any significant injury and was not hospitalised.