How storm names are chosen - according to the Met office

Everyone waits on the Met offices in the UK and Ireland to provide the names of storms but not everyone knows how the storms are named.

The Met Office and Met Éireann (Ireland's National Meteorological Service) have been naming storms since 2015, after launching the Name our Storms campaign.

According to the Met office, Storms in the Ireland and the UK are named jointly by the Met Office, Met Éireann or Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI).

If the criteria for a storm is met, the three weather offices name a storm by choosing from a pre-published list of storms in alphabetical order.

It has been suggested that naming storms helps keep the public informed and aids communication of severe weather through the media and government agencies.

In the UK, storms are named when they have the potential to cause disruption which could result in an amber or red alert from the National Severe Weather Warnings service.

The public, media and the government will then be informed of the storm's name through various channels such as on the Met Office's website or social media platforms.

However, if a storm is the remains of a tropical storm or hurricane that has moved from the US, services will refer to names that have been designated by the National Weather Service in the US.

The Met Office will compile a list of names based on suggestions from the mentioned weather services and public suggestions.

Full storm name list for 2023/24:

Agnes

Babet

Ciarán

Debi

Elin

Fergus

Gerrit

Henk

Isha

Jocelyn

Kathleen

Lilian

Minnie

Nicholas

Olga

Piet

Regina

Stuart

Tamiko

Vincent

Walid

