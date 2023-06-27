HSE recalls two e-cigarette products due to "serious risk"

The HSE says two e-cigarette products "pose a serious risk to public safety".

It has contacted all major distributors of e-cigarettes in relation to this safety alert notice.

The products in question are the 'Fantasi Ice Orange' and 'Fantasi Ice Remix Blackcurrant and Lemon'.

They contain more than the permitted concentration of nicotine and pose a serious risk to public safety.

Advertisement

Retailers are being asked to recall the products, and consumers should not use them.

The HSE has contacted all major Irish distributors of e-cigarettes and refill containers and made them aware of the issue.

According to the Irish Independent, people who bought the affected products are asked to stop using them and return them to the shop where they were bought.

They include:

Fantasi Ice Orange, batch code 201614188

Fantasi Ice Remix Blackcurrant and Lemon, batch code 20506085

Advertisement

Consumers who have these affected products are being told not to use them and return them to the shop where they were bought.

Stricter Regulations

There have been continued calls for stricter regulations on e-cigarette and vaping products in recent months.

One of the concerns is that younger people are attracted to products that are flavoured and will progress to using tobacco products.

Consultant at Crumlin Hospital, Dr Des Cox, says research shows those using e-cigarettes at a young age, will try other possibly more harmful products when they are older.

Advertisement

"They are very colourful and come in different flavours.

"Research has shown that these products are very attractive to young peopel and teenagers.

"There is now evidence from the Health Research Board review that adolescents that use e-cigarettes are four times more likely to go on and use tobacco products."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.