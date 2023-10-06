'In the Shadow of Beirut': Ireland's Oscar submission

'In the Shadow of Beirut' has been selected as Ireland's submission for the best international feature film at the Oscars, according to ScreenDaily.com.

The documentary film looks at 4 families in the Lebanese city. The director - Stephen Gerard Kelly - lived amongst the films protagonists in the outskirts of Beirut.

The main language of the film is Arabic. It is only the second Irish-made movie to be nominated for the prize. The first film in Irish to be nominated for an Oscar was 'An Cailín Ciúin.'

The movie has already qualified for the documentary feature category after winning Best International Feature Film at the Doc Edge Festival in New Zealand.

It is not the first Irish talent to be scouted by the Academy this year, as Paul Mescal and Kerry Condon were invited to join the Academy.