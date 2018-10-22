Industrial action at Institutes of Technology could disrupt graduation ceremonies

22 October 2018

Industrial action by clerical and admin staff at the country’s Institutes of Technology could disrupt graduation ceremonies.

According to the Irish Times, they haven’t been making or receiving phone calls or responding to emails since last Monday

Forsa trade union says staff have been taking the action as part of a campaign to secure a job evaluation exercise, which could lead to higher pay.

It’s thought academics are worried at the impact the action could have on organising graduations.

