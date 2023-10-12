Irish-Israeli woman Kim Damti confirmed dead after Hamas attack

Irish-Israeli woman Kim Damti (22) has been confirmed dead after an attack by Hamas at a music festival in southern Israel.

In a post on social media, her sister Laura said: “With great sorrow and gloomy grief, I announce the killing of our angel, our flower, Kim, my blood, who was murdered by the cursed terrorists."

Her funeral will take place on Thursday at 5pm at the cemetery in Gedera, south of Tel Aviv.

A surprise attack was launched by Hamas at daybreak on Saturday, with thousands of rockets fired into Israel and militants breaking down wire fences surrounding the Gaza enclave and entering Israeli villages.

Ms Damti was attending a music festival near the Gaza border when gunmen arrived at the site.

The Israeli government says Hamas militants have kidnapped more than 100 people, many of them now in Gaza. Children, grandmothers and young people are reportedly among the hostages. @JamesAALongman reports from Israel. https://t.co/8oqvihiywm pic.twitter.com/J9vwsjSbfz — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 8, 2023

In an interview with ABC News on Monday, Kim's mother Jennifer Damti, who is originally from Portlaoise, said her daughter had phoned them shortly after.

“Kim didn’t realise there was like seven or eight Toyota vans full of terrorists and they just shot everywhere,” she said.

“They just shot them, slaughtered them like ducks, and that’s the reason I’m here, ’cause I want the world to condemn this behaviour.

“I didn’t bring my children up to hate anybody.

“You can’t sleep. All I can think about is where she is, if she’s suffering, if she’s still alive. I just want her back,” she said.

“So many other mothers here today. I’m not the only one. Everybody is missing somebody.”

Tánaiste Micheal Martin paid condolences to the Damti family on behalf of the Government and people of Ireland.

"When news reached us over the weekend that an Irish citizen was one of the many hundreds missing after the repugnant terrorist attack by Hamas in Israel, we hoped against hope that she would be found safely. The news that this hope has now been extinguished is devastating."

Mr Martin added: "Anyone looking at the photo of Kim in the media over the last few days will have been struck by the radiance and energy in her expression; a young 22-year-old woman with a whole life ahead of her, full of promise."

He said for anyone to lose a child is devastating, but to lose a child in such circumstances is "indescribable".

Mr Martin said he spoke with Kim’s family on Wednesday evening.

"Our thoughts remain with all the families of those who have died, who are injured or who are missing in the wake of these terrible events."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: "As a nation we are united in mourning for Kim Damti. This vibrant young Irish-Israeli woman was struck down in her prime, with her adult life ahead of her. Her death, and the deaths of more than a thousand other citizens of Israel and from around the world, was senseless and barbaric.

"Kim gave happiness and joy to her family and those around her. As we learn of her death, we pause to think of her, her family in Israel and Ireland and of all those now grieving in countless other nations."

