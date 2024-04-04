Play Button
Irish man among three killed in Swiss helicopter crash

Irish man among three killed in Swiss helicopter crash
Petit Combin
Beat News
Beat News
An Irish man has died in a helicopter crash in the Swiss Alps.

He was one of three people who died in the crash while three others were injured.

On Tuesday, a B3-type helicopter crashed at the Petit Combin mountain landing site during a drop-off.

The helicopter, carrying the pilot, a mountain guide and four clients, slid off the landing zone down the mountain.

Seven rescue helicopters responded to the crash and three of the people on board, including the Irish man, were found dead.

Two injured people were treated on the mountain before being airlifted to hospital, while the third surviving occupant was also rescued.

Swiss authorities have opened an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the incident and stood ready to provide consular assistance to the man’s family.

Cillian Sherlock, PA

