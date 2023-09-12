Irish rugby fan "abducted and raped" at World Cup in France

An Irish woman in her thirties has claimed that she was "abducted, assaulted, and raped" by three men while she was attending the Rugby World Cup.

The incident is alleged to have happened following the Ireland and Romania match.

The woman says it happened very near to her accommodation in Bordeaux.

French police have launched an investigation into the allegations while An Garda Síochána members who are in France are liaising with the police.

A Garda statement said: “Members of An Garda Siochana currently deployed in France for the duration of the Rugby World Cup tournament to assist Irish people visiting France are liaising with local authorities in relation to an alleged incident.

“The investigation is a matter for French police.

“An Garda Siochana has no further comment at this time.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is also aware of the case and is ready to provide consular assistance to the woman.

The IRFU has released a statement expressing their "shock" and extended their "deepest sympathies" to the alleged victim.

It also urged Irish fans to "look out for one another."

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800-77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/ or visit Rape Crisis Help.

