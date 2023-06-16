Is Ryanair about to ban duty-free alcohol on certain routes?

There is confusion among holidaymakers after news broke yesterday of a ban on duty-free alcohol onboard some Ryanair holiday routes.

According to Metro UK, Ryanair customers in the UK received an email saying they would not be allowed to take alcohol from the duty-free store on board with them. The email read: "Customers will not be allowed to carry alcohol on board and all cabin baggage will be searched at the boarding gates," the email said.

The ban was said to apply to UK flights to certain Spanish destinations such as Alicante, Ibiza, Barcelona, Malaga and Tenerife. The email said that boarding gates would be 'carefully monitored' and that customers showing any signs of anti-social behaviour or "attempting to conceal alcohol" will be denied travel without refund or compensation.

However, the Derry Journal contradicted the report this morning, stating that Ryanair would not be confiscating alcohol at airport boarding gates. Rather, a spokesperson for the airline clarified that alcohol could be taken on board, provided it is not consumed during the flight.

"We are not 'banning' or 'confiscating' duty-free alcohol at boarding gates" the budget airline stated. "As per Ryanair's T&Cs, passengers can carry duty-free alcohol onboard but must not consume it during the flight."

The news follows reports of anti-social and potentially dangerous behaviour on Ryanair flights.

Man wakes up on Ryanair flight inside overhead luggage locker

A man who can only be described as an absolute eejit has gone viral after being filmed inside an overhead luggage locker aboard a Ryanair flight.

The man, who can be seen wearing an Arsenal kit, was apparently bungled into the overhead bins by his mates while on their way home from a stag do in Ibiza.

In a visibly confused state, the individual proceeds to make his way out of the overhead bins calm as you like!

The video posted by DomDolla, which can be viewed below, has since gone on to be viewed over 750,000 times since Saturday last.

Even Ireland's fav twins Jedward got in on the action, commenting: "What a moment to see!"

Another jokingly said: "At least he stayed at the top until the end #Arsenal."

Given how crammed Ryanair overhead lockers usually are, we can't believe there was room for this lad to fit inside in the first place!

