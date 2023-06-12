Watch: Absolute eejit wakes up on Ryanair flight inside overhead luggage locker

A man who can only be described as an absolute eejit has gone viral after being filmed inside an overhead luggage locker aboard a Ryanair flight.

The man, who can be seen wearing an Arsenal kit, was apparently bungled into the overhead bins by his mates while on their way home from a stag do in Ibiza.

In a visibly confused state, the individual proceeds to make his way out of the overhead bins calm as you like!

The video posted by DomDolla, which can be viewed below, has since gone on to be viewed over 750,000 times since Saturday last.

Advertisement

Even Ireland's fav twins Jedward got in on the action, commenting: "What a moment to see!"

Another jokingly said: "At least he stayed at the top until the end #Arsenal."

Given how crammed Ryanair overhead lockers usually are, we can't believe there was room for this lad to fit inside in the first place!

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.