Top dog names of the South East revealed

The top dog names of the South East have been revealed.

New research by Petmania found Bailey, Luna and Teddy were the most popular dog names of 2023-2024.

They also found the most 'pupular' dog breeds of the year were Golden Retriever, Cockapoo, Cavapoo, Jack Russell Terrier and Labrador.

Carlow's top names were;

Bailey Teddy Bruno Max Coco

In Kilkenny, the most popular names were;

Milo Luna Teddy Ruby Max

Waterford's top five were;

Cooper Milo Willow Luna Teddy.

While Wexford were right on trend. Their top five names were;

Bailey Teddy Bruno Milo Skye.

The research found a rising trend for names as Gaeilge, with Éire, Fíbí and Bó becoming more popular.

Celeb names were also popular, with pups being named Snoop Dogg, Gigi and Bruno Mars.

When it comes to food, names such as Cookie, Oreo, Pickles and even Taco were popular this year.

Keeping up with the trends, last year saw a spike in puppies called 'Wednesday' (Addams) and 'Barbie'.

