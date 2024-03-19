Play Button
Top dog names of the South East revealed

Top dog names of the South East revealed
Top dog names of the South East revealed. Image: Petmania
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
The top dog names of the South East have been revealed.

New research by Petmania found Bailey, Luna and Teddy were the most popular dog names of 2023-2024.

They also found the most 'pupular' dog breeds of the year were Golden Retriever, Cockapoo, Cavapoo, Jack Russell Terrier and Labrador.

Carlow's top names were;

  1. Bailey
  2. Teddy
  3. Bruno
  4. Max
  5. Coco
In Kilkenny, the most popular names were;

  1. Milo
  2. Luna
  3. Teddy
  4. Ruby
  5. Max

Waterford's top five were;

  1. Cooper
  2. Milo
  3. Willow
  4. Luna
  5. Teddy.

While Wexford were right on trend. Their top five names were;

  1. Bailey
  2. Teddy
  3. Bruno
  4. Milo
  5. Skye.

The research found a rising trend for names as Gaeilge, with Éire, Fíbí and Bó becoming more popular.

Celeb names were also popular, with pups being named Snoop Dogg, Gigi and Bruno Mars.

When it comes to food, names such as Cookie, Oreo, Pickles and even Taco were popular this year.

Keeping up with the trends, last year saw a spike in puppies called 'Wednesday' (Addams) and 'Barbie'.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

