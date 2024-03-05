Tipperary dog rescue forced to close doors

A Tipperary-based dog rescue has been forced to shut its doors to new entrants because it is unable to accept any more.

The Haven Rescue believes it will be "seriously over capacity" by the time the weekend comes.

It cited several "ridiculous reasons" people have returned dogs including "dogs were whinging in other room, one was the dog was nervous two days in the home, one was they hadn't thought about the implications of having a dog".

It has called on people to think about adopting a pup and get in contact if interested.

Co-founder Jenny Nolan said there are a number of reasons why so many dogs are being returned.

Ms Nolan told Newstalk: "People are not putting the thought into these animals. Dogs are going to be with you for 15 years all going well.

"The housing crisis as well... people are moving houses, people are moving back with parents and can't bring the dogs with them, some people are emigrating and can't bring the dogs with them."

