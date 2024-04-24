Play Button
Jeffrey Donaldson to be charged with sexual offences

Jeffrey Donaldson to be charged with sexual offences
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson resigns as DUP leader, © PA Wire/PA Images
Charges against former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson are to be heard at Newry Magistrates’ Court later.

The 61-year-old politician was arrested and charged in relation to historical sexual allegations at the end of March.

A 57-year-old woman has been charged with aiding and abetting additional offences in relation to the same police investigation.

Sir Jeffrey resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party pending the outcome of the judicial process.

It is understood that in a letter to party officers, he made clear he would be “strenuously contesting” all charges against him.

East Belfast MP and deputy leader Gavin Robinson was appointed interim party leader.

Sir Jeffrey has so far remained as MP for Lagan Valley.

Reporting by Rebecca Black, PA

