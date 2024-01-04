Jeffrey Epstein list: Michael Jackson, Donald Trump named in documents

Jeffrey Epstein is a name you are most likely familiar with given his reputation.
The financier and convicted sex offender was worth almost €600 when he died in an apparent suicide in 2019.
His activities and relationships with many of the world's leading figures are well-known and lead to multiple speculations.
He was accused of arranging underage girls for some of the world's most powerful men including Prince Andrew.
The names on the Epstein list appear in court documents from the 2015 defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Epstein's former lover Ghislaine Maxwell a British socialite who was later sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges related to sex trafficking.
The list has mentioned big names like Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Michael Jackson, and Stephen Hawking.
It is important to note that not all the people on the list have been accused of wrongdoing as some are witnesses, former employees, and people named by others in the court proceedings.
Here is a list of big names that have been unsealed according to the Hindu Times and the Journal:
Ghislaine Maxwell
Virginia Lee Roberts Giuffre
Kathy Alexander
Miles Alexander
James Michael Austrich
Philip Barden
REDACTED
Cate Blanchett
David Boies
Laura Boothe
Evelyn Boulet
Rebecca Boylan
Joshua Bunner
Naomi Campbell
Carolyn Casey
Paul Cassell
Sharon Churcher
Bill Clinton
David Copperfield
Alexandra Cousteau
Cameron Diaz
Leonardo DiCaprio
Alan Dershowitz
Dr. Mona Devanesan
REDACTED
Bradley Edwards
Amanda Ellison
Cimberly Espinosa
Jeffrey Epstein
Annie Farmer
Marie Farmer
Alexandra Fekkai
Crystal Figueroa
Anthony Figueroa
Louis Freeh
Eric Gany
Meg Garvin
Sheridan Gibson-Butte
Robert Giuffre
Al Gore
Ross Gow
Fred Graff
Philip Guderyon
REDACTED
Shannon Harrison
Stephen Hawking
Victoria Hazel
Brittany Henderson
Brett Jaffe
Michael Jackson
Carol Roberts Kess
Dr. Karen Kutikoff
Peter Listerman
George Lucas
Tony Lyons
Bob Meister
Jamie A. Melanson
Lynn Miller
Marvin Minsky
REDACTED
David Mullen
Joe Pagano
Mary Paluga
J. Stanley Pottinger
Joseph Recarey
Michael Reiter
Jason Richards
Bill Richardson
Sky Roberts
Scott Rothstein
Forest Sawyer
Doug Schoetlle
Kevin Spacey
Cecilia Stein
Mark Tafoya
Brent Tindall
Kevin Thompson
Donald Trump
Ed Tuttle
Emma Vaghan
Kimberly Vaughan-Edwards
Cresenda Valdes
Anthony Valladares
Maritza Vazquez
Vicky Ward
Jarred Weisfeld
Courtney Wild
Bruce Willis
Daniel Wilson
Andrew Albert Christian Edwards, Duke of York
Epstein was said to have abused teenage girls with some as young as 14-years-old at his homes in Manhattan; Palm Beach, Florida; and his private island near St. Thomas.
The financier died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell about a month after being arrested, and the charges against him were thus dropped.
The likes of Sky and The Independent breakdown how the names named in the documents link to Epstein.
