Jeffrey Epstein list: Michael Jackson, Donald Trump named in documents

Jeffrey Epstein is a name you are most likely familiar with given his reputation.

The financier and convicted sex offender was worth almost €600 when he died in an apparent suicide in 2019.

His activities and relationships with many of the world's leading figures are well-known and lead to multiple speculations.

He was accused of arranging underage girls for some of the world's most powerful men including Prince Andrew.

The names on the Epstein list appear in court documents from the 2015 defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Epstein's former lover Ghislaine Maxwell a British socialite who was later sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges related to sex trafficking.

The list has mentioned big names like Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Michael Jackson, and Stephen Hawking.

It is important to note that not all the people on the list have been accused of wrongdoing as some are witnesses, former employees, and people named by others in the court proceedings.

Here is a list of big names that have been unsealed according to the Hindu Times and the Journal:

Ghislaine Maxwell

Virginia Lee Roberts Giuffre

Kathy Alexander

Miles Alexander

James Michael Austrich

Philip Barden

REDACTED

Cate Blanchett

David Boies

Laura Boothe

Evelyn Boulet

Rebecca Boylan

Joshua Bunner

Naomi Campbell

Carolyn Casey

Paul Cassell

Sharon Churcher

Bill Clinton

David Copperfield

Alexandra Cousteau

Cameron Diaz

Leonardo DiCaprio

Alan Dershowitz

Dr. Mona Devanesan

REDACTED

Bradley Edwards

Amanda Ellison

Cimberly Espinosa

Jeffrey Epstein

Annie Farmer

Marie Farmer

Alexandra Fekkai

Crystal Figueroa

Anthony Figueroa

Louis Freeh

Eric Gany

Meg Garvin

Sheridan Gibson-Butte

Robert Giuffre

Al Gore

Ross Gow

Fred Graff

Philip Guderyon

REDACTED

Shannon Harrison

Stephen Hawking

Victoria Hazel

Brittany Henderson

Brett Jaffe

Michael Jackson

Carol Roberts Kess

Dr. Karen Kutikoff

Peter Listerman

George Lucas

Tony Lyons

Bob Meister

Jamie A. Melanson

Lynn Miller

Marvin Minsky

REDACTED

David Mullen

Joe Pagano

Mary Paluga

J. Stanley Pottinger

Joseph Recarey

Michael Reiter

Jason Richards

Bill Richardson

Sky Roberts

Scott Rothstein

Forest Sawyer

Doug Schoetlle

Kevin Spacey

Cecilia Stein

Mark Tafoya

Brent Tindall

Kevin Thompson

Donald Trump

Ed Tuttle

Emma Vaghan

Kimberly Vaughan-Edwards

Cresenda Valdes

Anthony Valladares

Maritza Vazquez

Vicky Ward

Jarred Weisfeld

Courtney Wild

Bruce Willis

Daniel Wilson

Andrew Albert Christian Edwards, Duke of York

Epstein was said to have abused teenage girls with some as young as 14-years-old at his homes in Manhattan; Palm Beach, Florida; and his private island near St. Thomas.

The financier died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell about a month after being arrested, and the charges against him were thus dropped.

The likes of Sky and The Independent breakdown how the names named in the documents link to Epstein.

