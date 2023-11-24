Jozef Puska begins formal bid to appeal conviction for murder of Ashling Murphy

Convicted murderer Jozef Puska has now officially lodged his appeal of his conviction for the murder of Ashling Murphy.

The Irish Mirror reports that Puska lodged papers with the Court of Appeal on Monday.

Puska was moved to the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise on Wednesday where he is undergoing psychiatric evaluations and having a prison officer check on him every 15 minutes.

One of the main grounds of Puska’s appeal surrounds his confession to the murder to Gardaí in St James Hospital.

Advertisement

The confession came two days after the killing of Ms Murphy at the Grand Canal Way in Cappuncur, Tullamore, Co Offaly on January 12, 2022.

Puska is objecting to the fact that the prosecution in his trial was allowed to introduce evidence about his confession - even though he claims to have been under the influence of the drug oxycodone at the time.

Puska’s trial heard from an expert that the small amount of oxycodone he had in his system would not have been able to influence his ability to speak or confess to the murder of Ms Murphy.

The convict is unlikely to have his appeal heard until at least the latter half of next year.

Advertisement

Puska was handed down a life sentence for the murder of Ms Murphy.

He was said to have stabbed her 11 times and sliced her neck after attacking her while she was out for a run at the Grand Canal Way in Cappincur near Tullamore Co Offaly on the afternoon of January 12, 2022.

Keep up to date with all of the latest sport on our website Beat102103.com.