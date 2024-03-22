Kate Middleton announces she's receiving treatment for cancer

Kate Middleton has announced she's receiving treatment for cancer and has begun chemotherapy.

She says abdominal surgery she had in a London hospital in January was successful at the time - and her condition was believed to be non-cancerous.

But Kate has now revealed later tests led to the detection of the disease.

She has given an update on her health to BBC Studios and says she and William have taken time to explain it to their children.

Sharing a personal message, she reveals she's getting "stronger every day" but it has taken time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis "in a way that is appropriate for them"- and to reassure them she's going to be okay.

