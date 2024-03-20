Key kitchen trends for 2024 with Envision Kitchens and Interiors

With the brighter evenings, Summer is right around the corner, and what better time to re-think your living space?

If you're looking to give your kitchen a fresh look, checking out the latest kitchen trends is a great place to start.

Envision Kitchens and Interiors, located in Johnstown Business Park Waterford, are the specialists in design, manufacturing, and installation that you need to achieve your dream space.

They design bespoke and custom-fitted solutions in-store that are tailored to your needs with unique and individual tailoring.

But where to start? We chatted to Rebecca Russell from Envision Kitchens about the key kitchen trends for 2024’ that innovatively use eco-friendly materials, and smart technology, to rethink kitchen islands and much more.

Eco-Friendly Materials Take Center Stage

Over the past few years, kitchen design has notably shifted towards sustainability.

The creative directors of major design firms have noticed a growing preference for raw materials, with natural stone and recycled glass taking center stage.

These sustainable materials not only contribute to a clutter-free and eco-friendly space but also bring out the natural textures of your kitchen, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Natural Stone has particularly gained popularity as a choice for kitchen worktops this year.

The product Dekton (available at Envision Kitchens Waterford) in particular has gained an ever-growing following.

This material is not only abrasive, scratch and impact resistant but also stain and high temperature resistant also.

Similarly, recycled glass countertops are gaining popularity for their eco-friendliness, as they repurpose glass and reduce landfill waste.

These counter tops are made by mixing crushed glass with a resin or cement base, resulting in a durable and visually pleasing surface.

Moving into 2024, the emphasis on eco-friendly materials is not expected to wane. In fact, it’s set to become one of the defining kitchen trends of the year, with homeowners and designers alike recognizing the importance of sustainability in their designs.

Smart Technology Integration

With the progression of the digital age, our kitchens are increasingly incorporating smart technology. Professional designers and principal designers are integrating smart technology into their kitchen designs, creating spaces that are not only stylish but also highly functional.

A Major trend on the rise is AI-driven appliances. Some examples include:

● Smart fridges

● Ovens

● Cooktops

● Microwaves

● AI-enabled air fryers

These appliances offer a level of convenience and advanced features that were unimaginable just a few years ago, making them one of the top kitchen trends in 2024.

Multifunctional Kitchen Islands

While kitchen islands have traditionally served as a focal point in many homes, their functionality and versatility are poised for evolution in 2024. Kitchen islands are now seen as more than just a space for food preparation - they’re becoming multi-functional hubs, equipped with an array of features to maximize space and utility in modern homes.

Built-in charging stations are another innovative feature that’s becoming increasingly popular. These charging stations can be discreetly placed in drawers or cabinets near power sockets or integrated into countertops, allowing for wireless charging of devices simply by placing them on the surface.

In addition, retractable workspaces are also contributing to the transformation of kitchen islands. These include:

● Movable islands with various materials

● Pull-out sections for additional counter space

● Islands with retractable power outlets for flexible utility and convenient access to electricity

With these features, the kitchen island is no longer just a piece of furniture - it’s a multi-functional tool in its own right, enhancing the overall kitchen experience, a consideration Envision Kitchens Waterford pays careful attention to.

Ultra-Thin Countertops

Ultra-thin stone countertops, exuding a sleek and modern look, are gaining popularity in 2024 kitchen designs. These countertops, made from durable materials like quartz and marble, bring a minimalist aesthetic to the kitchen while offering a host of practical benefits.

Materials used for ultra-thin countertops include:

● Quartz

● Granite

● Laminates

These materials not only enhance the kitchen’s design but also offer ease of handling and installation, impressive strength and durability, and fit into tight spaces.

Moreover, ultra-thin countertops resist warping and distortion, are non-porous, making them resistant to chemicals, heat, scratching, and water damage. These benefits make ultra-thin countertops an excellent choice for modern cooking spaces.

Seamlessly Integrated Sinks and Drainboards

The use of seamlessly integrated sinks and drainboards is another innovative trend anticipated for 2024. These are made from the same material as the countertop, creating a cohesive and easy-to-clean surface.

Materials commonly used for seamlessly integrated sinks and drainboards include:

● Composite materials such as marble, quartz, glass, resin, or silicone

● Stainless steel

● Quartz

● Granite

● Acrylic

● Concrete

● Copper

These choices not only enhance the kitchen’s functionality by saving space and offering customization to match personal style but also provide aesthetic elegance as continuous back-splashes create a seamless blend with the counter top.

The installation of seamlessly integrated sinks and drainboards involves measuring the sink area and counter top accurately, then creating a cutout to inset the sink onto the worktop, with a lip rising up from the counter top surface. This design trend is popular in contemporary styles, offering a clean and modern look to any kitchen.

While the cost may be higher than standard sink installations, the added complexity and custom nature of integrated options provide great value for the investment. Prices vary based on design, materials, and installation requirements, ensuring that homeowners can find the perfect fit for their needs, including options that complement various wood tones in their kitchen.

Nature-Inspired Paint Colors

As the desire to connect with the natural world continues, nature-inspired paint colors are becoming increasingly prevalent in kitchen design. These shades, such as sage green, coastal blue, and warm earth tones, bring a refreshing and calming vibe to the kitchen.

Nature-inspired colors can positively influence the vibe by creating a calming and harmonious atmosphere, promoting tranquility, balance, and vitality. They have a profound psychological effect, potentially enhancing our mood, behavior, and overall perception of the kitchen space.

Several effective strategies exist for choosing nature-inspired paint colors for your kitchen. You can consider cozy natural shades of brown from almond to chestnut, creating a layered look by using different browns in the same temperature with varying undertones. Adding hints of yellow, red, or blue can provide a soothing contrast and enhance the overall aesthetic of the kitchen.

In 2024, we can expect to see a beautiful array of nature-inspired paint colors in kitchens, including:

● Organic green

● Sage green

● Nutty brown

● Peach sachet

● Everglade

● Green smoke

● Mossy green

These colors will create inviting and calming cooking spaces, enhancing the overall kitchen experience.

Envision Kitchens & Interiors

Envision Kitchens and Interiors continues the legacy of Yunax Modern Furniture and so much more.

They offer bespoke custom carpentry as well as their high-quality standardised exclusive products.

These ranges include bathroom furniture, nursery furniture, living and dining room furniture as well as hallway and smaller storage solutions.

If you're thinking of a re-vamp for your home, visit www.envisionkitchens.ie.