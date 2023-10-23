Play Button
Kilkenny firefighters rescue children trapped by flooding in schools (photos)

Kilkenny firefighters rescue children trapped by flooding in schools (photos)
Firefighters from Thomastown and Graiguenamanagh Fire Brigades rescue children. Photo: Twitter, Kilkenny County Council
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
St. Colmcille's National School in Kilkenny had to be vacated this morning October 23 as school was overcome with flooding.

Kilkenny firefighters from Thomastown and Graiguenamanagh Fire Brigades had to assist in evacuating the school in Inistioge.

Kilkenny County Council, shared photos on its official X (formerly Twitter page) showing the heroic Kilkenny firefighters helping clear the flooded school.

Journalist, Damien Tiernan with WLR FM (Beat102103's sister station) also shared pictures on his official Twitter page of flooding in other parts of Kilkenny and parts of Waterford.

