Kilkenny firefighters rescue children trapped by flooding in schools (photos)

St. Colmcille's National School in Kilkenny had to be vacated this morning October 23 as school was overcome with flooding.

Kilkenny firefighters from Thomastown and Graiguenamanagh Fire Brigades had to assist in evacuating the school in Inistioge.

Firefighters from Thomastown and Graiguenamanagh Fire Brigades assisting with the orderly evacuation of St. Colmcille's National School, Inistioge during flooding in the Village this morning. pic.twitter.com/KMCFK7HcPw — Kilkenny County Council (@KilkennyNotices) October 23, 2023

Flooding in Inistioge County Kilkenny at the national school. Fire service assisted students to leave the school. pic.twitter.com/RFGzQbubJC — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) October 23, 2023

Kilkenny County Council, shared photos on its official X (formerly Twitter page) showing the heroic Kilkenny firefighters helping clear the flooded school.

Journalist, Damien Tiernan with WLR FM (Beat102103's sister station) also shared pictures on his official Twitter page of flooding in other parts of Kilkenny and parts of Waterford.

Glenmore, south Kilkenny, a lot of rain and water from fields in the river at lunchtime (credit Keith Bradfield) pic.twitter.com/uPDGyR8PQS — Damien Tiernan (@damienwlr) October 23, 2023

Waterford Road to/from Cheekpoint pic.twitter.com/EQZXLO2QVx — Damien Tiernan (@damienwlr) October 23, 2023

