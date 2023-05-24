Leaving Certificate students discover date for exam results

Students can look forward to receiving this year's Leaving Certificate exams results on Friday, August 25th.

Minister for Education Norma Foley announced the date and stated it represents "a significant and very welcome step towards pre-pandemic norms".

It is expected that CAO offers for students hoping to attend a third-level course will be issued several days later.

Furthermore, the State Examinations Commission have confirmed a second sitting of the examination for candidates who can't participate in the main exams due to injury, bereavement or a major illness. They will be scheduled between the initial exams in June and the results in August.

Speaking after the announcement, Minister Foley was keen to thank all involved.

"I want to acknowledge the SEC’s huge effort and commitment to deliver this timeline, including its intensive campaign to recruit teachers as examiners," she said.

"I want to take this opportunity also to thank all those teachers who are engaging in this important work."

Junior and Leaving Cert exams are due to get underway on Wednesday, June 7th, while the Junior Cycle results are not expected until the autumn.

The minister also confirmed that further marking adjustments would be made for students who are to sit the exams in 2024 due to the disruption they have experienced because of the pandemic.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris welcomed the confirmation of results and hopes it will supply "some relief to institutions as they prepare to welcome new students".

It is expected that details on the adjusted assessment arrangements will be issued to schools in due course.

Tipp primary school student set to tackle the Leaving Cert exam

Meanwhile, A Tipperary primary school will sit the Leaving Cert maths paper.

Cara Darmody, aged 12, made headlines last year when she sat the Junior Cycle maths paper to raise funds for children with special needs.

Last year, Cara, then aged 11, attempted to raise funds for two schools in Tipperary “that so badly needed help to pay for therapy services for children with special needs.”

Cara has clocked up the equivalent of 70 extra school days worth of studying and plans to sit the Leaving Cert ordinary-level maths paper this June.

