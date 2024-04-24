Less than 100 people have been deported since start of 2023 – McEntee

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said that fewer than 100 people have been deported of the 7,300 refused refugee status since the beginning of 2023.

Speaking on national radio, Ms McEntee said that that level of deportations was a higher proportion than the rest of Europe.

“We have really improved our time frames over the last number of years. You could have had people in the system for six or seven or eight years. We're now down to probably, the maximum around two years for many of the ordinary decisions. For those who are in accelerated procedures, their first decisions are within about 60 days. But we still have elongated appeals processes.”

The Minister pointed out that since the “safe countries” system was introduced last year, about 80 percent of appeals received negative decisions. While speaking on RTÉ radio’s News at One she said “What we're going to start to see now is, particularly with the faster processing, is that it will be much easier to remove people, but also they'll be removed much more quickly.

"So you have to remember that we are completely overhauling the system that has for years taken years to actually even get to a deportation. So we're trying to shorten that.”

When asked about the number of appeals from people who had been refused refugee status, Ms McEntee said she did not have any appeals before her at present.

“I have not signed off on any appeals or refused or rejected any in the last year at least. I know we have a lengthy process. And this is why the pact is so important here.

"This is why it's important for people to understand what we would be bound by are changes that would reduce the time frame. So at the moment we have our first appeal. And I feel beyond that I think elongates the process.

“I've not signed off on any of any request since the beginning of last year. I can't give you that figure. But if they haven't come before me, then I don't have a figure to be able to give you. They haven't come before me, in terms of the overall number, I haven't signed off on any in the last year.

"So that shows you that very few that are coming anywhere near me, if I haven't signed off on any in the last year.”

