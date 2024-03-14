Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Local and European elections to be held on June 7th

Local and European elections to be held on June 7th
Irish constitution referenda, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The local and European elections will be held on June 7th.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed the date of the votes on Thursday but refused to say when the next general election will be held.

When asked by journalists when the next general election would be, he said: “No time soon, anyway.”

His comments come after the Government suffered two massive defeats in last week’s referendum results.

Advertisement

Speaking in Washington DC, Mr Varadkar added: “The next elections will be the local and European elections and the Limerick mayor elections on the seventh of June.

“No date in mind for the general election.”

The Coalition could run into February next year, allowing for an election to be called as late as March 2025.

By Cillian Sherlock, PA in Washington, DC

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Andy Farrell names unchanged team to face Scotland in final Six Nations game

 By Beat News
News 2

Man arrested after woman (20s) seriously assaulted

 By Beat News
Sport 3

Jake O'Brien and Finn Azaz receive debut call-ups as John O'Shea names Ireland squad

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement