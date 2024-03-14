Local and European elections to be held on June 7th

The local and European elections will be held on June 7th.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed the date of the votes on Thursday but refused to say when the next general election will be held.

When asked by journalists when the next general election would be, he said: “No time soon, anyway.”

His comments come after the Government suffered two massive defeats in last week’s referendum results.

Speaking in Washington DC, Mr Varadkar added: “The next elections will be the local and European elections and the Limerick mayor elections on the seventh of June.

“No date in mind for the general election.”

The Coalition could run into February next year, allowing for an election to be called as late as March 2025.

By Cillian Sherlock, PA in Washington, DC

