Longford woman dies following stabbing at Irish pub in New York

A 41-year-old Longford woman has died after being stabbed at an Irish Pub in New York.

Sarah McNally had been working at 'The Ceili House' in Queens on Saturday evening, when she was attacked by a man who also stabbed and seriously injured himself.

Longford Councillor Martin Monaghan says the news has come as a "terrible shock" for the town where she grew up, and where a lot of people know her.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Mr Monahan said the 41-year-old was “an integral part of Longford life” before she moved to New York, having worked in bars around the area.

He described Ms McNally's family as “really, really decent Longford people" within the close-knit community.

The woman was assaulted by a 40-year-old man at the Ceili House Bar - where it’s believed she worked - in Maspeth on Saturday evening at 6.35pm.

Ms McNally was stabbed in the neck, while the man received wounds to his back and neck.

Though emergency services attended a 911 call at the scene and brought both Ms McNally and the man to the nearby Elmhurst Hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

NYPD Statement

The man remains in critical condition, the NYPD said, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.

In a statement, the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI) said “On Saturday, March 30th, 2024, at approximately 18.34 hours, police responded to a 911 call for an assault in progress at 69-56 Grand Avenue within the confines of the 104 Precinct.

“Upon arrival, police observed a 41-year-old female with a stab wound to the neck and an unidentified male with a stab wound to the back and neck. EMS responded and transported both aided individuals to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition.

“The 41-year-old female was subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital staff. The investigation remains ongoing”.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that neither its American embassy nor its Dublin office had been contacted regarding the assault as of Sunday evening.

Kenneth Fox & Beat News

