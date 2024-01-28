Lucky Lotto player scoops €14.6m jackpot

There was one winner of the €14.6 million Lotto jackpot on Saturday.

The winning numbers were 3, 8, 10, 24, 32, 41 and the bonus number was 30.

The ticket holder has three months to claim the prize.

There were 33 'match 5' winners who will each receive €1,302. A further 73 people matched four numbers plus bonus and will win €148.

In total, more than 138,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.

The National Lottery has not yet revealed the location of the winning ticket.

Click here for the full details of Saturday's results.

By Tomas Doherty

