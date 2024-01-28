Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Lucky Lotto player scoops €14.6m jackpot

Lucky Lotto player scoops €14.6m jackpot
Lotto
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

There was one winner of the €14.6 million Lotto jackpot on Saturday.

The winning numbers were 3, 8, 10, 24, 32, 41 and the bonus number was 30.

The ticket holder has three months to claim the prize.

There were 33 'match 5' winners who will each receive €1,302. A further 73 people matched four numbers plus bonus and will win €148.

Advertisement

In total, more than 138,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.

The National Lottery has not yet revealed the location of the winning ticket.

Click here for the full details of Saturday's results.

By Tomas Doherty

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Jannik Sinner claims first grand slam title as fightback downs Daniil Medvedev

 By Beat News
Wexford News 2

One man critical and several others injured in two serious Wexford collisions

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

Engagement with communities needed to stop 'far-right influence on local representatives'

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement