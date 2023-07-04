Play Button
Main road to Wexford closed following collision

A Garda road closed sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
The main road from New Ross to Wexford is currently closed following a road traffic collision.

The incident happened shortly after 11am this morning on the N25 near Carrickbyrne.

It's understood that two units from the fire service, along with two ambulance units, are currently attending the scene.

Beat News understands that it is a single-vehicle collision and no other vehicles are involved.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are advising road users to avoid the area and take an alternative route.

More to follow...

Second Incident

It is the second incident reported on the N25 this morning.

A multi-car collision took place in County Wexford shortly after 8:30am this morning.

Gardaí confirmed that it was a 5-vehicle collision that took place close to the Whitford Hotel Roundabout.

The road has since reopened and no injuries were reported.

 

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

