Major delays on M9 in Carlow following collision this morning

Major delays on M9 in Carlow following collision this morning
A Garda 'Road closed' sign and tape, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene of a collision in County Carlow.

The inciednt happened on the M9 Northbound between Junction 5 (Carlow) & Junction 4 (Castledermot) around 20 past 10 this morning.

The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

No injuries have yet been reported - and road users are being advised to avoid the area.

More to follow.. 

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

