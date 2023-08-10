Major delays on M9 in Carlow following collision this morning

Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene of a collision in County Carlow.
The inciednt happened on the M9 Northbound between Junction 5 (Carlow) & Junction 4 (Castledermot) around 20 past 10 this morning.
The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene of a collision on the M9 Northbound between Junction 5 (Carlow) & Junction 4 (Castledermot).
This section of the motorway is currently closed and local diversions are in place. https://t.co/nS0PvHfFDU pic.twitter.com/nHJcBPNn1j
— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 10, 2023
No injuries have yet been reported - and road users are being advised to avoid the area.
More to follow..
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.