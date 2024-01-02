Play Button
Man (20s) dies after motorway collision on New Year Day

Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
A man has died following a road collision in Kildare.

One car was involved in the incident on the M7 at Curraghfarm near Kildare on Monday night,

The emergency services were called at around 8.45pm after a car travelling westbound between junction 12 and 13 left the motorway and struck a raised grass bank.

One of the passengers in the car, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver, a man also aged in his 20s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital, with injuries which are not life-threatening. Two other men in the car, of the same age bracket, did not require immediate hospital treatment.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), to contact officers at Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

By Rebecca Black, PA

