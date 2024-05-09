Man (20s) dies and two people injured in two-vehicle collision

A man has died following a two-vehicle collision between a car and van in Castleblaney, County Monaghan.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.15am on Thursday morning.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to the mortuary in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where a post-mortem will take place.

The passenger, a man in his 20s, was injured and has been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with non life threatening injuries.

Advertisement

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with non life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed at this time and a technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is due to take place. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castleblaney Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.