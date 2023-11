A man in his 20s has died after a crash near Newbridge in Kildare.

It happened at Junction 12 on the M7 Eastbound at around 6:20am this morning.

The victim was driving a van which collided with a bridge, and he died at the scene.

A technical exam of the scene is now complete, and the road has re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

By Kenneth Fox

