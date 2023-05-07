Play Button
Man held on suspicion of murder following death of woman (50s)

A Garda car, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Co Sligo on Monday.

The woman in her 50s was discovered at a residence in the town of Sligo shortly after 8.30 pm on Monday.

A Garda spokesperson said a postmortem was conducted, but the results are not being disclosed for operational reasons.

On Sunday gardaí arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder.

He is currently in detention at a Garda station in the North Western Region under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The spokesperson said anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 9157000 or the confidential line on 1800 666 111.

