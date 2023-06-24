Play Button
Man (40s) killed in single-vehicle collision

A man has been killed in a single-vehicle collision in Co Meath.

The man, aged in his 40s, was the driver and sole occupant of the car which crashed on the R154 at Piercetown, near Dunboyne, at around 2.30 pm on Saturday.

The driver was taken from the scene to St James' Hospital in Dublin where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, including road users with dash cam footage, to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01-801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

Written By Muireann Duffy

