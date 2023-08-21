Man (80s) dies in hospital after Thurles crash

Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision in Thurles last week.

A man in his 80s died after a collision between a pedestrian and an HGV at Liberty Square in the town at approximately 2:45 pm on Tuesday 15th August.

The pedestrian was taken to Limerick University Hospital and has since passed away.

The scene was examined by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, however, the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

They're also asking for anyone who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, of the area between 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm to make the footage available to Gardaí.

Investigations are still ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

