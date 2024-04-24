Man accused of animal cruelty for allegedly endangering life of kitten

A man has pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty by allegedly endangering the life of a "small black kitten" in Dublin.

Gheorghe Negoita (44), of Belgard Road, Tallaght, is accused of an offence under section 12 of the Animal, Health and Welfare Act.

The charge alleges the accused endangered "the life of a small black kitten" during an incident on October 11th, 2022, at North King Street in Dublin city centre.

Garda Aine McQuillan told Dublin District Court she had charged him last month with an offence under section 12 of the Animal, Health and Welfare Act.

He has pleaded not guilty, and Judge Mark O'Connell adjourned the case for mention in May, when he will be given a hearing date.

Gda McQuillan told the court the waste collection worker, who listened to the proceedings with the help of a Romanian interpreter, "was given a true copy of the charge sheet, and made no reply to the charge".

Earlier, the garda applied to the court to impose a bail term which required him not to have "any protected animal in his care".

However, Mr Negoita's solicitor successfully objected, noting his client had already been granted bail without conditions when he was charged.

None of the facts of the alleged incident were given at the hearing.

A conviction under the animal cruelty legislation at the District Court level can result in a maximum six-month sentence and a €5,000 fine. Prosecution for the offence can also result in an individual being banned from having an animal in their care.

By Tom Tuite

