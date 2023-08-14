Man airlifted from island after falling from a roof

A man has been airlifted from a Donegal island after falling from a roof.

The Malin Head Coastguard Centre received a call at 1pm Sunday afternoon to say a man had suffered an injury after falling from a roof on a house at Rutland Island.

The island is located just off Burtonport in West Donegal.

The volunteer crew of the Arranmore RNLI boat were tasked to the island along with the Rescue 118 helicopter.

As the all-weather lifeboat would be unable to land at Rutland, coxswain Seán O’Donnell made the decision to also launch the D class boarding boat with a separate crew to enable them to land on the island and assist the injured man.

Rescue 118

The all-weather lifeboat proceeded to Burtonport to pick up the ambulance crew to attend the scene of the accident and await the arrival of the helicopter, rescue 118.

The casualty was transferred to the helicopter and brought to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

The man's condition is not known at this time.

Relief coxswain Seán O’Donnell said ‘It was a great team effort of the three emergency services working together, we wish the casualty a speedy recovery and we were pleased to be able to help.

"We provide a 24/7 rescue service and can respond to a call out within 10 minutes of the pagers going off’.

By Stephen Maguire

