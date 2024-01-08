Man and woman, believed to be married, found dead in rural home

Two people have been found dead in a house in Co Longford with carbon monoxide suspected as the cause.

The man and woman, believed to be a married couple, were discovered on Saturday in their rural home a number of miles outside the town of Granard.

Gardaí said they were aware of the incident.

They said no criminal investigation was involved, and a file would be prepared for the coroner.

Advertisement

Local councillor PJ Reilly said it was a tragedy for the family.

He described carbon monoxide as a “silent killer”.

“The community is very shocked by this,” the Fianna Fail representative told the PA news agency.

“They were a nice quiet couple who have been living in the area a long number of years now and their family has been reared up and gone. It’s very tragic for both of them.

Advertisement

“My thoughts are with the family and their friends and neighbours.”

By David Young, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.