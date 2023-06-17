Play Button
Play Button
News

Man arrested following drug seizure worth an estimated €70,000

Man arrested following drug seizure worth an estimated €70,000
Drug Seizure worth an estimated €70,000
Shaun Connolly
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí have arrested a man after drugs worth €70,000 were seized in Co Galway yesterday.

Following the search of a house in Corrandulla yesterday, Gardaí discovered cannabis with an estimated street value of €60,000 and cocaine estimated with a value of €10,000.

Advertisement

A man was arrested at the scene and taken to a Garda station in the North Western Region for questioning.

Advertisement

The man in his 20s was since released without charge, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

 

Seven men arrested in Garda operation

In what is not yet known to be connected, seven men were arrested in a major Garda operation targeting criminal gangs across Galway and Mayo.

Gardaí, and members of the air support and armed units, conducted several searches at properties in the Bohermore areas of Galway city, Ballinrobe in Co Mayo and the Ballybane

Advertisement

Two men in their 40s, four in their 20s and a man in his late teens were arrested.

The men have been detained for offences, including serious assault, violent disorder, possession of weapons and drug offences.

Investigations are ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Carlow News 1

Prominent Carlow motor dealer found to owe almost €600,000 to Revenue

 By Robbie Byrne
Tipperary News 2

Tipperary man receives two suspended sentences for assault on two Gardaí

 By Shaun Connolly
News 3

Tipperary primary school student gives update after completing Leaving Cert Exam

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement