Man arrested following drug seizure worth an estimated €70,000

Gardaí have arrested a man after drugs worth €70,000 were seized in Co Galway yesterday.

Following the search of a house in Corrandulla yesterday, Gardaí discovered cannabis with an estimated street value of €60,000 and cocaine estimated with a value of €10,000.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí from the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of property in Corrandulla, Co. Galway. They seized approximately €60,000 worth of cannabis and €10,000 worth of cocaine. Investigations are ongoing. #KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/ewCOWWI2Qm — Garda Info (@gardainfo) June 17, 2023

A man was arrested at the scene and taken to a Garda station in the North Western Region for questioning.

The man in his 20s was since released without charge, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Seven men arrested in Garda operation

In what is not yet known to be connected, seven men were arrested in a major Garda operation targeting criminal gangs across Galway and Mayo.

Gardaí, and members of the air support and armed units, conducted several searches at properties in the Bohermore areas of Galway city, Ballinrobe in Co Mayo and the Ballybane

Two men in their 40s, four in their 20s and a man in his late teens were arrested.

The men have been detained for offences, including serious assault, violent disorder, possession of weapons and drug offences.

Investigations are ongoing.

