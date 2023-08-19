Man dies after singe-car collision

A man in his 20s has died following a single-car collision early this morning in County Wicklow.

The incident happened at around 1 am in Ballinacarrig Lower in Rathdrum as Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

The male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the male driver of the car, aged in his late teens, has been taken to St. Vincent's Hospital in Dublin with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene, and a technical examination is ongoing by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The road remains closed, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, and for any road users who may have dash-cam footage and were in the area between 12:30 and 1:30 this morning to contact Wicklow Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda station.

By Kenneth Fox

