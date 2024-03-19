A man has died from his injuries following a fatal assault in Cobh, County Cork.

The incident happened at approximately 8:55 pm On Friday, March 15th.

A man in his early 30s was seriously injured during the course of an assault in a car park on the Newtown Road.

The man was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment, where he died from his injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

An incident room has been established at Cobh Garda Station, and a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) is leading the investigation.

A Family Liaison Officer has also been appointed to keep the family of the deceased updated.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Wednesday, which will determine the course of the investigation.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on Newtown Road between 8:45 pm and 9:15 pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cobh Garda Station on 021 490 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

By Michael Bolton

