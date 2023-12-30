Man found dead in Tipperary house named locally

Gardaí are continuing to question a man over the discovery of a body at a house in Co Tipperary on Wednesday.

Detectives arrested the 27-year-old in Dublin at around 4.30 pm on Thursday and brought him to a Garda station in Co Tipperary for questioning.

The dead man has been named locally as Polish national Maciej Nowak (32), who worked in construction and was one of a number of Polish nationals renting the house at Ballycrana.

According to The Irish Times, gardaí believe Mr Nowak was celebrating his 32nd birthday on St Stephen’s night with a number of other people when a row broke out.

Advertisement

The body of Mr Nowak was found shortly after 4 am on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was later removed to University Hospital Waterford.

Gardaí later issued a statement confirming that a postmortem had been completed. It is understood Mr Nowak had suffered injuries consistent with an assault.

Investigators have appealed to anyone who attended the party and has any information regarding the assault on Mr Nowak to contact them at Tipperary Garda station.

“Any person with any information that can assist gardaí with this investigation is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” a Garda spokesperson said in a statement issued this week.