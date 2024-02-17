Man in his 20s dies in fatal road collision in Kilkenny

A man in his 20s has died in a crash in County Kilkenny.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to a fatal road traffic collision on the N10 in Foulkstown, Co. Kilkenny, on Saturday, February 17th, 2024.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 3:25 am.

The driver of the car, an adult male in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been transferred to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital, where a post-mortem will be conducted.

A technical examination was carried out this morning, and the road has fully reopened to traffic.

Investigating Gardaí appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users with dashcams are urged to check their footage if they were in the area at the time of the collision.

