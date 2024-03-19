Play Button
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on M11 in Arklow

Photo: PA Images
Beat News
A man has died in a single-vehicle crash on the M11 in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

The incident involving a lorry happened at Junction 19 at around 1.45 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the truck, a man aged in his 40s, was been pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

The southbound lane of the M11 is currently closed, with local diversions in place while a forensic examination of the crash site is carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the M11 between 1.15 pm and 2 pm are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404-601 40, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

By Michael Bolton

